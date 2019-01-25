Snow Chances Today, Warmer Weather Tomorrow
TULSA, Oklahoma - Cold weather is underway across northeastern OK this morning with many locations reporting lower to mid-teens along with wind chills in the single digits with mostly clear sky to the east.
Highs this afternoon will move into the mid-30s along clouds and southwest surface winds returning by afternoon around 10 to 15 mph.
Mild weather is likely this weekend before several fronts move across the state next week bringing arctic air back into the state. A fast-moving disturbance will move west to east across the state today and may produce snow showers or flurries by midday to early afternoon along the Highway 412 corridor region.
We had a mention for some flurries in the forecast yesterday for this wave but data this morning is slightly more robust with the system. This wave will be fighting dry air at the surface but may produce flurries or a light dusting in spots as it moves across the area. No travel impacts would be expected with the amounts in the current forecast.
This wave will exit early this afternoon and evening taking the clouds out of the area tonight with Friday evening temps in the 20s.
The weekend, while appearing mild, does have some controversy regarding the exact temperature. Our past few forecasts have sided with the warmer readings with Saturdays highs in the lower 50s and Sunday in the mid to upper 50s.
Some data this morning will suggest another weak frontal intrusion Saturday evening that could bring north winds into the region for part of Sunday before eroding as our next system develops to the northwest. This means our Sunday temperature forecast may be undergoing some changes, but for now, we’re sticking with highs in the mid to upper 50s along with southwest winds by afternoon and evening.
Next week the active northwest flow pattern will keep us in the running for several cold fronts. The first arrives Monday midday to afternoon and the 2nd around Tuesday into Wednesday and the third late next week.
As posted here yesterday, the signals suggest a significant arctic outbreak across much of the central and eastern U.S. with Oklahoma getting brushed by these shallow air masses. Our temps will remain cold next week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs mostly in the 30s.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a good day.