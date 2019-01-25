A judge has sentenced the son of a Fireworks stand owner to 25 years in prison, after a jury found him guilty of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy police say, was stealing fireworks.

Mize was convicted of first degree manslaughter for the 20-17 death of Jake Ulrich.

Mize's attorney says he can understand the conviction, but he thinks the 25-year sentence is excessive, and they plan to appeal.

Prosecutors say with the 25-year sentence, this jury set a precedent moving forward of what a crime like this is worth.

They say everyone knows it was wrong for 15-year-old Jake Ulrich and his cousin to steal from the Mize family fireworks stand... but the question was whether or not it was worth Ulrich's life.

Griffith says she's satisfied with the conviction and the sentence.

Mize will be transferred to prison immediately.