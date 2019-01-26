



The bitterly cold air really settles in by Tuesday morning, with lows dropping back into the upper teens. But with a strong northerly wind continuing, wind chill values could fall well into the single digits Tuesday morning, making for a dangerously cold start to the day. Get ready!



A secondary surge of Arctic air will likely be close by heading into Wednesday and Thursday, likely keeping our temperatures below normal into the end of next week. This same air-mass will lead to life-threatening cold conditions across the Northern Plains and Midwest regions of the United States where temperatures WELL below zero are expected. Our precipitation chances remain slim, but winter will certainly hold firm next week!



Hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country!