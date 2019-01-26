Big-Time Saturday Warm-Up For Green Country
Better weather days are here! A long-awaited warm-up is arriving just in time for the weekend.
Increasing high clouds will give us a sun/cloud mix as our Saturday goes along, but we’ll have enough sun to help us thaw out quickly from yet another very cold start. Highs for our Saturday should rebound into the low to mid-50s! We’ll have just enough of a brisk west-southwest breeze to keep things a bit cool, but all-in-all it should be a nice afternoon to get outside.
If you like today’s warm-up, you’ll like Sunday even better! Temperatures will climb even quicker on Sunday with a day of ample sunshine. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday! But a word of caution: Enjoy it, warm-weather fans! It gets much colder from there.
Our next strong cold front will quickly advance into Oklahoma on Monday. Out ahead of the front we’ll hold in the 40s through midday Monday, but temperatures look to fall quickly into the 30s by late afternoon behind that front with gusty north winds. A brief period of rain transitioning to snow may also occur across far eastern Oklahoma, but once again this looks to be too brief to cause any major problems.
The bitterly cold air really settles in by Tuesday morning, with lows dropping back into the upper teens. But with a strong northerly wind continuing, wind chill values could fall well into the single digits Tuesday morning, making for a dangerously cold start to the day. Get ready!
A secondary surge of Arctic air will likely be close by heading into Wednesday and Thursday, likely keeping our temperatures below normal into the end of next week. This same air-mass will lead to life-threatening cold conditions across the Northern Plains and Midwest regions of the United States where temperatures WELL below zero are expected. Our precipitation chances remain slim, but winter will certainly hold firm next week!
