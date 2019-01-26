Weekend Events Around Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Good morning Green Country! From learning how to improve your home to learning about crocodiles, there's a lot to take in this weekend.
The 2019 Green Country Home and Garden Show returns to the Exchange Center at Expo Square this morning. The event has exhibits and vendors for all things home.
It runs from 10 Saturday morning until 8 p.m and then again on Sunday from 11-till-5. Admission is free.
The Tulsa Audubon Society is hosting its Eagle Days and Raptor Rally Saturday morning. It’s happening in Building 6 at the Jenks High School.
The society says there are different programs for children of all ages. The event is free and open to the public and ends at 12:15 this afternoon.
If your teenager is looking to do something pretty wild, the Tulsa zoo will give them an inside look at what it's like to work in a zoo.
It’s part of the Zoo Insider program for students 13-to-18 years old. Saturday’s lesson is all about reptiles and crocodiles. It runs from 1-till-4 Saturday afternoon and costs $25 to attend. You can register for the program on the zoo's website.
If you want an activity for you and your four-legged friend, the Tulsa Botanic Garden is having its Dog Days of Winter.
From 10-to-5 on Saturday you and your pup can go on a walk around the grounds. All Dogs must be on a leash. It’s free for Garden members and their dogs and Regular admission for non-members and $4 for non-member dogs.
Finally, the 2019 golf expo continues at the Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills at 71st and Lewis.
The event gives you the chance to test out all the latest golf equipment and learn about the sport from PGA champions. Its open from 9-till-6 on Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and kids 17 and under get in free.
That's a look at some of what's happening this weekend. Have a great one Green Country!