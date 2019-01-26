Equine Rescue Moves To New Location In Harrah
For the past 18 years, Blaze's Tribute Equine Rescue has been located in northeast Jones.
But as the rescue operation has grown, they've been given the opportunity, through a grant by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, to move four miles east to a new location in Harrah.
“We're going from having a 20 acre property with a four stall barn, to a 62 acre property with roughly 82 stalls. So this is, this is, a huge blessing to all of us,” Natalee Cross, CEO and owner of Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue, said.
The rescue has grown into a statewide program that provides assistance to law enforcement and animal control agencies with their equine related animal-cruelty cases.
“Over 18 years we've learned Oklahoma has a problem. And it's not anytime soon that it's going to be taken care of. So this is able to continue what we started and to keep growing from there,” Cross said.
With over 140 horses in their care, the added space is much needed.
“We do everything on a large scale anyway. But we're gonna be able to do things even on a larger scale. We used to have to turn away owner/surrender's because we simply didn't have the room or the space.”
Cross says the new facility will provide the space their horses need to continue to heal until their adoptive family is found.
But with a bigger space comes a bigger need. They'll need more volunteers, as well as financial support.
“Because of what everybody's helped us do, this is where we're at now. And we couldn't do this by ourselves,” Cross said.
If you’d like to learn more about volunteer opportunities as well as how you can donate, click here ((https://www.blazesequinerescue.com/)), or you can reach out to them on Facebook.