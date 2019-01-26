Sapulpa Police Arrest Trio After Finding U-Haul Full Of Stolen Checks
Sapulpa Police are working to get stolen property back to victims across Green Country.
Three people have been arrested on forgery charges after officers say they were caught with a U-Haul full of stolen checks. Officers say there were stolen checks not just from Sapulpa, but Broken Arrow, Collinsville and Owasso, too.
Police arrested Dominic Gonzales, Aaron Jones, and Crystal Epps after officers say Gonzales was caught trying to cash a stolen check at Central Bank in Sapulpa.
"The bank came back, said, 'Hey there's something wrong with this check.' And from there on out we found out there was something else going on,” Officer Skylar Vaughan said.
Vaughan says she and other officers showed up to the bank thanks to a U-Haul employee in Tulsa. A manager recognized one of their trucks that hadn't been returned on time. She noticed all the stickers had been removed and called police. The woman decided to follow the U-Haul to the bank.
"They wrecked the vehicle, so there was damage to it and everything,” Vaughan said. “But she said she recognized it. It was for sure theirs."
An arrest affidavit says Epps told police that in the past, she helped Jones pass fake checks in Tulsa, Owasso and Broken Arrow. She went on to say they would often target Walmarts and Atwood’s stores. Police also found a kit labeled "Fake ID Kit" in the truck.
"There was also fake IDs with their pictures inside the vehicle. And it was just a dead giveaway,” Vaughan said.
Now, officers are working to track down up to 50 victims in the area.
"Definitely get with your bank, make sure there's no fraudulent charges coming up,” Vaughan said.
Police have been in touch with several victims already but encourage anyone to call if they think their checks were stolen. The Sapulpa Police non-emergency number is (918) 224-3862.