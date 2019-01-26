Crime
Police Stop Jaywalker, Learn He Is Wanted On Charges In California
Saturday, January 26th 2019, 8:51 PM CST
Updated:
Tulsa officers arrested a man wanted in California Saturday after they caught him jaywalking.
Police say the suspect was on his phone and jaywalking across 71st Street near 89th East Avenue when he was nearly hit by a vehicle. Investigators said they stopped the suspect and discovered he had warrants out of California.
Authorities in California asked that he be held and so Tulsa officers handcuffed him. The handcuffed suspect then tried to flee and hide behind the Baymont Hotel. Police located the suspect and took him back into custody.