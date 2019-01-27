



Our next strong cold front will quickly advance into Oklahoma on Monday with gusty north winds. Out ahead of the front we’ll hold in the 40s through midday Monday, but temperatures look to fall quickly into the 30s by late afternoon and early evening behind that front with gusty north winds.



A brief period of light rain transitioning to some snow flurries late will be possible along and behind that front Monday across far eastern Oklahoma. However with very dry air moving in, rainfall amounts will be spotty and light, and little to no wintry accumulation is expected.



The bitterly cold air really settles in by Tuesday morning, with lows dropping back into the upper teens to low 20s. But with a stiff northerly wind continuing, wind chill values could fall down into the single digits Tuesday morning, making for a dangerously cold start to the day. Get ready!



A secondary surge of Arctic air will shove into Green Country by Wednesday, keeping the frigid weather in place. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing all day Wednesday with wind chills in the teens. And we’ll struggle to get above freezing on Thursday. This same air-mass will lead to life-threatening cold conditions across the Northern Plains and Midwest regions of the United States where temperatures WELL below zero are expected.



A more significant warming trend is expected by the end of this upcoming week into the weekend as Arctic air begins to erode across the area. Highs may be able to rebound back into the 50s by next weekend, which would be another welcome change from the winter cold! Some rain may also impact Green Country by late next weekend as well. As always, we’ll keep you advised!