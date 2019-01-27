News
3 Tulsa County Cheer Teams Win National Championships
DALLAS, Texas - Cheer teams from Owasso, Jenks, and Bixby brought home National Championships on Sunday.
The teams all competed at the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals in Dallas this weekend and made plenty of noise for Oklahoma.
The Owasso High School Cheer Team won in the Large High School Category, The Bixby Spartan Freshman Cheer team won the trophy in the JV/Freshman category, and finally the Jr. High/Middle School Trophy went Jenks Middle School Cheer Team.
You can see the video of some of the performances below.