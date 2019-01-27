Kevin Durant Plans To Return To OKC For Collison's Jersey Retirement
Oklahoma City, OK - Golden State Warrior and former OKC Thunder star Kevin Durant says he is planning to return to Oklahoma City in March for friend and former teammate Nick Collison's jersey retirement ceremony.
"That group was so special, that whole group from 2010 until I left there, it was special," said Durant. "It's about time for us to let go of all that extra stuff, and just come together especially around this time, because it's Nick."
However, this is not the beginning of a path back to OKC for Durant in the future according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"There's no interest on either side for a basketball reconciliation," said Wojnarowski. "Both Durant and the Thunder have moved on, with OKC reshaping a new contender around Russell Westbrook and Paul George."
Durant can become a free agent in July.