Dumped Ashes Cause Over 20 Acres Of Wildfire
Firefighters say the fire started after a man dumped ashes from his fireplace.
The Owens & Company volunteer fire department says about 20 acres burned because of those ashes.
Four departments responded, including Ramona and both the city and rural departments in Collinsville.
The Owens & Company fire chief says while this was an accident, it’s a good time to remind folks that now is not the time to do a controlled burn.
“This time of year don’t do controlled burns. If you need to do controlled burns, you need to do them during the spring or summer when the grass is green and we have more moisture. Even though wer’e getting a lot of rain right now, this grass dries out fast,” said Todd Owens, Chief of Owens & Company Fire Department.
The Owens & company fire department also says it is short volunteers, so if you’re interested in helping out, give them a call.