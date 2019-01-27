Tulsa Firefighter Arrested for DUI After Crashing into Fire Hydrant
TULSA - Broken Arrow Police arrested a Tulsa Firefighter for drinking and driving. Officers say Ryan Stephens crashed into a fire hydrant.
The Tulsa Fire Department confirms Stephens is a firefighter but did not comment on his arrest.
Broken Arrow Police say Stephens told them he "just left the bar and was headed home," when he crashed into a hydrant near Omaha and Aspen early Friday morning.
Stephens told police he had "four double shots of Crown and Dr. Pepper.” His arrest affidavit says Stephens was "unsteady on his feet" and had "red watery eyes."
Police say his breath alcohol results were .17, more than twice the legal limit.
We heard from Stephens almost a year ago, when he was one of four Tulsa firefighters chosen to be on the Oklahoma Task Force One Helicopter and Search and Rescue team.
"It's humbling. We all like to help people and to be able to do cool stuff while we do it, it's just awesome,” Stephens said.
The Tulsa Fire Department says Stephens has worked for the department for a couple years, adding, he doesn't drive the fire trucks.
Jail records show this was Stephens first DUI offense.