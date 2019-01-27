Two Arrested After Chop Shop Operation Discovered
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are behind bars after they were discovered to be running a chop shop in northern Okmulgee County.
Shannon Bond is facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of meth, and operating a chop shop.
Danielle Bond is charged with obstructing a peace officer, attempting to destroy evidence, and attempting to escape from arrest.
Deputy Ethan Mulkey was patrolling an area that was formerly known for drug activity when he saw some suspicious activity.
He then discovered five vehicles that had been stolen from the Tulsa and Glenpool areas.
One of the vehicles, a 2018 GMC Sierra, had already been torn down, cut up, and stripped completely down to it's cab, which was the only piece of the vehicle left.