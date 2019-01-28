News
Water Main Break Closes Part Of Tulsa Street
Monday, January 28th 2019, 6:31 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A broken water main forced a city crew to close some lanes near 44th and Sheridan Monday morning.
A city crew is working to fix the break in the 6-inch water line. The crew to tear out part of the street to work on it.
This work is impacting both north and southbound lanes.
The crew closed all northbound lanes and shifted the lanes so one lane of northbound traffic is using one of the southbound lanes.