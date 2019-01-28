4 Victims Identified In Fatal Oklahoma City Apartment Fire
Okahoma City - Guthrie Public Schools identified the four people, including three children, who died in an apartment fire in Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.
The district says the fire at the Quail Ridge Apartments claimed the lives of three Guthrie Public School Students and their aunt.
My heart just sunk this morning when I finally heard that children had been involved and that they had died," said Sue Rae, Quail Ridge Apartments resident.
The Guthrie Public School community held an open house Sunday afternoon at Charter Oaks Elementary holding a moment of silence for those lost.
Guthrie Public School leaders announced counselors will be on hand in the coming days on school sites.
The youngest victims were Charter Oak Elementary students: Paisley Evans, a Pre-K student; Bentley Evans, a first grader; Carson Nyte, a 6th grader; and the children's aunt, Melissa Evans.
Melissa's boyfriend made it out of the fire, jumping off the balcony and suffering 2nd degree burns.
"The plan was for the others to follow him and that he would catch, was my understanding," said Benny Fulkerson, Oklahoma City Fire Department.
OKCFD says nearly 50 firefighters responded to the incident. It is unclear if a smoke alarm was present and/or working.
The fire is still under investigation.
Firefighters say this incident marks the first fire deaths of the year in OKC
It's not the first tragedy in recent months to affect the Guthrie school district. A fire killed 14-year-old Guthrie Junior High Student Saul Bernal last month.