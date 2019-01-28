IRS To Begin Processing Tax Returns After Shutdown Ends
TULSA, Oklahoma - The partial government shutdown is now over and hundreds of thousands of federal workers will finally head back to work today, after more than a month
With IRS workers going back to work, it's still not clear if taxpayers will receive their refunds on time.
Today is the official start of tax season and the IRS said earlier this month that it would start processing returns today, even if the shutdown was still going.
It'll be easier now that the government is fully staffed but tax experts say the I-R-S may have a lot of catching up to do operationally.
President Trump and congressional leaders struck a deal Friday to reopen the government for three weeks.
Both the House and Senate passed the bill and the president signed it Friday evening. It's sending nearly 400,000 employees back to work.