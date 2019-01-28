News
Missing Tulsa Woman Found Safe
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a missing woman has been found and is safe. Gabrielle McCrackin hadn't been seen or heard of since January 18, and News On 6 spoke to her concerned mother.
The 33-year-old woman was missing after an argument with a family member.
“We're just very concerned about her and haven't talked to her since then. no text messages, phone calls, nothing,” said Gabrielle’s mother Glenda Mayberry.
Police thanked everyone who helped in their search for McCrackin.