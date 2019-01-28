High School Jazz Musicians Hold Fundraiser At Duets In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - High school jazz musicians from schools across northeast Oklahoma are headed to the Charles Mingus National Music Competition in New York City. They are one of only five bands invited from across the United States.
They're part of a group called "Green Country Youth Jazz Ensemble." Their trip is just two weeks away, and they have an upcoming fundraiser to help with travel costs.
They will perform at 6 and 8 p.m. in downtown Tulsa Wednesday, February 6. It's a 28-piece band with players from Tulsa, Grove, Berryhill, Jenks, Wagoner and Owasso. They are selected after auditioning.
Joe Metzer and Doug Styers appeared on 6 in the Morning along with ensemble performers from Wagoner, Owasso and Tulsa.
