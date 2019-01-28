Parts of the government that were shut for 35 days are now open again – at least for the next three weeks. According to Standard & Poor's, the shutdown has cost the U.S. economy $6 billion – more than the $5.7 billion President Trump requested for the border wall that's at the heart of this dispute.



The federal watchdog National Taxpayer Advocate determined it could take the IRS at least a year to get back to normal after five million pieces of mail went unopened during the shutdown, reports CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes. In the first week of tax season, the IRS is struggling to get Americans their refunds on time.