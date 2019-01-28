News
Broken Water Main On Tulsa Street Repaired
Monday, January 28th 2019, 11:58 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A broken water main that forced a city crew to close some lanes near 44th and Sheridan Monday morning has been fixed.
That section of Sheridan will continue to be one lane in both directions until contractors can fix the road that was torn up to fix the break. That's expected to take a few days, the city says.
The city says there is also a leaking valve on the water line that crews need to come repair. That will be done in the next few days as well.