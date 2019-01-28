News
Muskogee High School On Lockdown Due To Search For Suspect
Monday, January 28th 2019, 12:02 PM CST
Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee High School is on lockdown due to what administrators are calling an incident in the surrounding area. The lockdown began at 11:35 a.m. Monday, January 28.
Muskogee Police say a chase from Fort Gibson ended just east of the school, and the suspect bailed out of the car. Law enforcement has set up a perimeter in the area to search for him, so the school is on lockdown until they catch him or know for sure he’s left the area.
They say he has felony warrants out for his arrest.
Muskogee Public Schools will keep parents updated using their website, social media and robocalls, said Steve Braun, Director of Communications and Marketing.
News On 6 is working to learn more information.