News
ONG Warns Customers Of Bill Collection Scam
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Natural Gas says a group of scammers is impersonating the company and threatening to shut off your gas service.
ONG says customers are getting calls from someone claiming to be with the company and that a bill is due. If they don't get paid immediately, they threaten to cut off service.
The company says the phone call may even look like it's coming from ONG.
"So, we're investigating that as well to see if they hacked into our phone system or if they just happened to get another number and used that as a name on the caller ID," said ONG Public Relations Manager Cherokee Ballard.
ONG says it will never try to collect on a bill like this. If you get a scam phone call, hang up and call the police.