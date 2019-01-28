News
Lockdown Lifted At Drumright Schools After Threatening Social Media Message
Monday, January 28th 2019, 2:47 PM CST
Drumright High School and Bradley Elementary Schools were under lockdown for nearly 3 hours on Monday.
According to Drumright Police, a high school student received a threatening message on Snapchat or Instagram. Officers say the message made vague threats about the school and the decision was made to place both the high school and elementary school under lockdown.
Drumright Officers say they have identified the person who sent the message as a juvenile from Oilton. The Creek County Sheriff's Office is now handling the case.
The lockdown was lifted around 2 Monday afternoon.