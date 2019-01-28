News
Man Arrested In Claremore Had Safes Containing Meth In His Car
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Brandon Browning is in Rogers County jail after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Claremore.
According to the arrest report, Browning was originally pulled over for failing to signal during a turn but was taken into custody after he revealed he did not have a valid driver's license.
Police say they found two safes in Browning's car, one in the floorboard and the other in the back seat. With the help of a K-9 officer, police recovered nine grams of meth, a pipe, a pistol, and a list of payment noted for drug sales.
Browning was arrested on a handful of drugs, weapons, and traffic complaints.