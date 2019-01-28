News
Grass Fires Break Out In Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Warmer weather over the weekend and high winds have increased fire danger to the moderate level in northeast Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over two grass fires in Creek County Monday, January 28. One was in the area of 71st Street South and 347th West Avenue. Firefighters were protecting structures in that area.
A second fire was near West 91st Street South and 433rd West Avenue.
The OFS also said since we have had rain recently, firefighting crews will have to be careful not to get heavy vehicles stuck in the mud.