Sapulpa Elementary Students Receive Visit From Former Astronaut
Monday, January 28th 2019, 4:38 PM CST
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Sapulpa Schools brought in some special guests on Monday, to get students excited about science, engineering, and math.
Former astronaut Colonel Paul Lockhart spoke to kindergarten through fifth-grade students at Liberty Elementary STEM Academy. Colonel Lockhart spent more than 650 hours on the International Space Station.
“It’s really for them to understand that space is a different place, that our bodies react different. Things of that nature,” said Lockhart.
Lockhart says he really wants to encourage kids that they can visit space one day if they work hard to reach that goal.
Monday's visit was part of the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance's Flight Night Space Week program.