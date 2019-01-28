News
30 New Tulsa Fire Cadets Begin Academy Training
TULSA, Oklahoma - The next group of Tulsa fire cadets began their academy training on Monday.
30 cadets will go through the 22-week academy before joining the force. The department says it expects the best from its new recruits.
"We hold these individuals to a very high standard,” said Training Chief Julie Lynn. "Never give up. Not only give up on yourself but when you give up you give up on your whole team."
The training will include hours of classroom time, working with equipment and facing real fires.