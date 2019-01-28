Okmulgee County Couple In Jail Accused Of Running Chop Shop
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - An Okmulgee County couple is behind bars accused of running a chop shop on their property near Hectorville.
Deputies say they found five vehicles that had been stolen from Tulsa and Glenpool. Investigators say one of the vehicles they found was a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, torn down to just the cab.
Okmulgee County deputies arrested Shannon and Danielle Bond after a tip from neighbors. Deputies say neighbors told them they saw cars coming and going after dark just about every night.
The deputy told them to call back the next time they saw something suspicious.
"He wasn't expecting to get a call as quick as he did. In a matter of about 20 minutes, one of the neighbors called him and said that somebody pulled in there with a trailer with a vehicle on it," said Deputy Aaron Swayze.
Deputy Swayze said the couple was stealing vehicles, tearing them apart, then selling the parts on Facebook.
"People are buying you know parts and don't know they are off a stolen vehicle or not. And some people have that fear of this could be stolen," said Swayze.
Court records show Shannon Bond told deputies he bought the vehicles from different people and had no clue they were stolen. Deputies say they found several cars scattered around the property.
"He had a full-blown chop shop operation going," said Swayze.
An affidavit shows Bond admitted to making a career of stealing vehicles and says he stole the GMC Sierra right off the Jim Glover Chevy lot. Court records show Bond stole other vehicles from a neighbor, alongside two highways, and another business.
"We see stolen vehicles almost on a daily basis but to actually find the location that they are being taken to like the deputies did this weekend doesn't happen very often," said Swayze.
If you think one of the stolen vehicles could be yours call the Okmulgee County Sheriffs Office.