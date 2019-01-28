2 Officers Critically Wounded In Houston Shooting; 2 Suspect Dead
The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in southeast Houston where several police officers were wounded Monday night when they were serving a narcotics warrant. Four officers were struck by gunfire and one injured his knee in the incident; they were all hospitalized. Two officers were wounded in the neck, remain in critical condition and are undergoing surgery.
About a dozen officers were serving the warrant, when suspects immediately opened fire on them as they entered the home's front door, according to police. Two suspects were fatally shot by police.
In a press briefing Monday night, officials said a warrant was being served because of the "alleged sale of black tar heroin" at a house.
"Once the officers breached the door and the gunfire began from the suspects, one of the suspects actually retreated momentarily to the back of the room and then that suspect came back and again engaged the officers in gunfire," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.
CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported earlier in the night the suspects had been barricaded inside the house; police had used two robots to secure the scene and that's when they had discovered two deceased suspects after the gunfire ended.
Late Monday, police said one of the officers who suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder has been released from the hospital.
Joe Gamaldi, president of Houston Police Officers' Union, addressed the media with spirited reaction to Monday's shooting.
"We are sick and tired of having targets on our back," he said. "We are sick and tired of having dirtbags trying to take our lives when all we're trying to do is protect this community and protect our families. Enough is enough."
Officials said the identities of the wounded officers wouldn't be released.
However, Houston Police Chief Art Acevado did release their ages:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday night highlighting "the service and sacrifice" officers put on the line every day:
"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."