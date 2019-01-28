5 Houston Police Officers Shot In SE Houston
The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in southeast Houston where several police officers were wounded Monday night when they were serving a warrant. Police have confirmed five officers were struck and are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition. There were three suspects involved in the incident.
Two of those suspects are dead, according to police sources and CBS affiliate KHOU-TV. The suspects were reportedly barricaded inside a house and police are using a robot to secure the scene.
SWAT officers and federal agents — including Houston's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) — have responded to the scene.
"Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles," police tweeted.
"We have had several officers shot. Please pray for officers," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.
KHOU-TV said four officers were transported via ambulance and the fifth airlifted to a local hospital.
The station said the shooting happened near Milby High School. Officials have asked residents to avoid the area.
Houston police tweeted all the officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center. KHOU-TV said two officers are in critical condition; a third officer was struck in the arm, a fourth struck in the shoulder and a fifth struck in the face.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday night highlighting "the service and sacrifice" officers put on the line every day:
"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."