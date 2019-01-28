News
Trial Continues For Man Charged With Shooting A Tulsa Police Officer
TULSA, Oklahoma - The jury trial continues for a Tulsa man charged with shooting a Tulsa Police officer.
Body camera video shows the shooting which occurred in July of last year. Officers noticed a van at a QuikTrip with a mismatched tag and asked the people inside to get out.
Police say John Chatman refused and pulled out a gun and started shooting. Sergeant Mike Parsons was hit in the leg.
An appreciation coin in his pocket is credited for saving his life. Chatman is charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted.