Oklahoma Enrollment Numbers Increased By Nearly 4,000 in 2018
Monday, January 28th 2019, 9:00 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's public-school enrollment jumped by nearly 4,000 students this year.
The state department of education released new statistics on Monday.
Despite the growth statewide, Tulsa's enrollment dropped by about 500 students, TPS is still the second largest district with about 39,000 students enrolled.
Oklahoma City Public has the most students with around 44,000.
