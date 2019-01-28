Man Accused Of Sexual Assault At Yukon Golf Course
Oklahoma City, OK - A long-time member of Surrey Hills Golf Course is charged with sexual battery of a female employee.
Oklahoma City police arrested 54-year-old Mitchel Avant on January 25.
An employee of the golf course told police Avant had repeatedly touched her crotch area, when she had tried to hand him a beer. Police say Avant was warned, and even was suspended from Surrey Hills.
“He comes back, gropes her one more time,” said MSgt. Gary Knight. “She decides to report it this time. There were witnesses to it. There wasn’t just a he said she said. There was actually witnesses who saw him touch her inappropriately. It was an unwelcome touch, it was something she certainly didn’t solicit.”
Avant referred all questions to an Oklahoma City defense attorney.