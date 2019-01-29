Tulsa Apartment Complex Known For High Crime Rate To Be Redeveloped
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Housing Authority is creating a plan to re-develop Comanche Park Apartments, which was known for its high crime rate.
The apartments are located near 36th Street North and Peoria.
The Tulsa Housing Authority says it's in the beginning stages of a project called "Envision Comanche." Right now, it's getting input from neighbors.
The Housing Authority is partnering with neighbors and community leaders to change the culture of the complex by creating a plan for new mixed-income, mixed-use housing and to bring in more services for residents.
THA says it wants neighbors to feel safe and to get their basic needs met, by creating an overall better living situation for them. They've put up with a lot of crime for many years.
Cassandra Love is one of the project's leaders and she says this plan has been years in the making.
"When the 36th Street North plan developed, as well as the Phoenix district plan developed, those actually gave legs to the thought that North Tulsa can be this fabulous place," she said.
THA says it hopes to adopt a final plan by the fall or next winter.