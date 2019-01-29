Woman, 6 Children Escape Berryhill House Fire
BERRYHILL, Oklahoma - A woman and six children escaped a fire in the home where they were staying Monday night.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, .. but officials say they will be taking a closer look at the dryer since it was in the same area as the flames.
The Berryhill Fire Department and the Tulsa Fire Department worked together to put the fire out and they say the kitchen and the attic were damaged the most.
The family told them the fire alarm went off around 11 Monday night, so they ran out of the home and called 911 for help.
"There is a male and a female that live here and they have three foster children, and then the family living next door has three kids who were staying over the night so six total children in the house," said Michael Hall, Berryhill Fire Chief.
Hall says the woman and the six children were in the home at the time and they all made it out safely.
He says smoke and flames spread into the attic, but firefighters kept the damage from getting any worse. He thinks the home can be repaired.