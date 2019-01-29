News
Shoplifter Sets Fire In Tulsa Store, Steals Dog Food
Tuesday, January 29th 2019, 6:53 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa fire investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest in a fire at a Dollar General.
The Tulsa Fire Department says it happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday at the store near Pine and Sheridan.
The department gave us these pictures.
The department says someone set a display on fire and the man stole dog food on the way out.
If you recognize him, call the arson hotline at 918-596-ARSN.