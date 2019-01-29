TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa fire investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest in a fire at a Dollar General.

The Tulsa Fire Department says it happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday at the store near Pine and Sheridan.

The department gave us these pictures.

Images provided by the Tulsa Fire Department of the person of interest.
Images provided by the Tulsa Fire Department of the person of interest.  

 

The department says someone set a display on fire and the man stole dog food on the way out.

If you recognize him, call the arson hotline at 918-596-ARSN.