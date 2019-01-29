'Oklahoma!' Production To Be Broadway's First 'Gun Neutral' Production

The web site says the show’s lead producer, Eva Price, will announce the news at the Sundance Film Festival as part of a panel titled “See Change: The Call for Gun Neutral Entertainment.”

In a new release about its launch on October 25, 2018, the group said, "Gun Neutral acknowledges Hollywood's outsized influence on culture and society and accelerates the process of accounting for it. As such, the first Gun Neutral program is part offset, part investment:

For each prop gun that appears in a production, financiers and producers will add a "GUN NEUTRAL" budget line item to cover the cost of destroying real-world guns and to invest in community-based arts programs targeting youth in the most gun violence-ridden communities. An average of $15 per prop gun will be charged."

Abigail Disney, head of Level Forward Entertainment, said, "Hollywood now has a way to take responsibility and make up for the casual romance we have been having with guns, a romance that has promoted them as beautiful, powerful, sexy and alluring in the mainstream consciousness."

"Oklahoma!" was the first musical written by composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein. It was based on Lynn Riggs's 1931 play, "Green Grow the Lilacs." Riggs was born in Claremore.

"Oklahoma!" takes place in Claremore in 1906 and guns figure prominently in the story. The song "Oklahoma" from the musical was adopted as the official state song of Oklahoma in 1953.