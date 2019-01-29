“This is a monumental moment for both Gilcrease and the Tulsa community,” said Susan Neal, executive director at Gilcrease Museum. “Tulsa residents overwhelmingly showed their support for the museum in 2016 when they voted to pass the Vision Tulsa package, and this is the next step in fulfilling our promise. Our interpretive plan outlines the vision for our future, and it is reflective of what we are seeing in the Tulsa community, to think differently.”