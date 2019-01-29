Bitterly Cold Tomorrow Morning, But Change Is Coming
TULSA, Oklahoma - No doubt you noticed the colder air that moved across the area yesterday afternoon and evening. Temperatures dropped from the 40s into the 30s with strong north winds bringing wind chills down into the 20s.
Our temperatures are starting this morning in the teens and lower 20s with clear sky and mostly light west to southwest winds. Later today, we’ll rebound with highs back into the mid-40s before another surge of cold air arrives this evening that will take our temps back into the teens tonight and Wednesday morning. Wind will increase a little from the north tonight around 10 to 20 mph.
This will create some bitterly cold wind chills for Wednesday morning. A few locations across northern OK and southern Kansas may experience wind chill values in the zero to -5 range for a few hours. Most locations from Tulsa south will bottom out with wind chills in the single digits. Wednesday afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 20s across northern OK, the lower to mid-30s along the I-40 corridor and into the lower to mid-40s across southeastern OK.
This cold, arctic air mass will quickly move eastward with relatively warmer air moving across the southern U.S. and into Oklahoma by the end of the week. It’s possible to experience highs this weekend in the 60s along with gusty south winds from 20 to 25 mph.
While we are getting a taste of bitterly cold air tonight, the trajectory and upper air flow will keep the coldest air to our northeast. Locations across the Midwest through the Great Lakes region will experience the coldest air of the season, and some of the coldest air in the last 5 to 10 years.
Chicago will have wind chill values tomorrow morning around -30 to -45 with actual air temps in the -20 to 25 range. Daytime highs in Chicago Wednesday may stay in the -15 to -10 range. Locations north of Chicago would be even colder.
The upper air flow will quickly transition from this deep northwest flow today and tomorrow into a southwest flow by the end of the week and this weekend. This will bring several active systems into our region including the potential for more gusty south winds and even a few showers or storms.
Low level moisture in the form of 50- and 60-degree dew points will arrive Friday into the weekend. A few spotty showers or some drizzle will be possible as the process begins Thursday night into Friday, but this chance will remain low. A strong system will brush the southern plains Saturday night into Sunday and could bring some spotty showers or drizzle Saturday and a low chance for a few thunderstorms into eastern OK Sunday.
At this point, we’ll keep the probability around 20%, but its something to watch. The data this morning supports the moisture veering slightly eastward until returning Monday night into Tuesday with a stronger system nearing the state.
Thanks again for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.