This will create some bitterly cold wind chills for Wednesday morning. A few locations across northern OK and southern Kansas may experience wind chill values in the zero to -5 range for a few hours. Most locations from Tulsa south will bottom out with wind chills in the single digits. Wednesday afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 20s across northern OK, the lower to mid-30s along the I-40 corridor and into the lower to mid-40s across southeastern OK.