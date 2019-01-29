“The caliber of talent coming to Chesapeake Arena in 2019 is second-to-none, and successes like the Justin Timberlake concert help ensure that world class performers continue to visit OKC,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “We feel the benefits as music fans, of course, but also through the economic activity our community enjoys when people travel from around the region to see these shows. I’m excited for the rest of the 2019 lineup and to see what future announcements are yet to come!”