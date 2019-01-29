News
One Wounded In Tulsa Drive-By Shooting
Tuesday, January 29th 2019, 11:51 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are responding to a drive-by shooting near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Avenue Tuesday morning. Police tell News On 6 it happened at a home in the 2600 block of Norwood Avenue.
Early reports indicate the shooting victim was inside the house when the shooting took place. It's believed he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.
We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.