News
Convicted Sex Offender Arrested For Exposing Himself In Rogers County
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A convicted sex offender is now suspected of exposing himself to multiple people and is in jail. In video you'll only see on News On 6 deputies arrested Tyrel Welch Monday afternoon.
Officers say there are three victims in Rogers County and more victims in Tulsa.
They say in some of the cases, Welch drove around naked then lifted himself up in the seat to expose himself to other drivers.
Records show Welch got out of a New York prison in July after serving time for sexual abuse and strangulation. He also served time in Oklahoma for assaulting a police officer.