Police: Broken Arrow Man Crashes Into Parked Cars, Injures Mother
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police arrested a man they said took his mother's car without permission, injuring her and damaging parked cars as he drove off.
Christopher Ryan Guey was booked into the Tulsa County Jail Tuesday, January 29, on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon (domestic), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an injury collision, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Police said Guey, 26, got into an argument with his mother after he took her car keys from her purse. She tried to stop him, and he drove away - knocking her over with the open car door, an arrest report states.
The arresting officer said Guey hit two parked cars and two mailboxes in the neighborhood as he drove off.
When police spoke to his mother, they said she was bleeding from her mouth and nose. Her face and hand were injured, and officers said there was blood on the porch, driveway and street in front of their residence.
Broken Arrow officers said they checked his records and found he didn't have a driver's license and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.