Nearly $70,000 In Property Stolen From Grove Man's Storage Unit
GROVE, Oklahoma - A Grove man told News On 6 someone stole about $70,000 worth of his belongings from a storage unit.
Scott Cloud said whoever broke into his storage unit really hit the jackpot; he said pretty much everything he owned was in there, so he and his wife are starting back at square one.
Cloud said he and his wife just moved back to Grove from Dallas a month ago.
"Looks like we'll be living in our RV a lot longer," he said.
Cloud said they'd stored everything at Liberty Storage while they were searching for a permanent place to put down roots.
"We thought our stuff would be secure in a storage unit that had cameras and a keypad," he said. "We were never notified the cameras and keypad weren't working."
Cloud said someone broke into his unit and took almost everything they own--from guns, to guitars--and some items that are irreplaceable.
"My wife lost all of her grandma's China, her grandma's hutch," Cloud said. "We've just gotta start over. What else can we do?"
Cloud also lost mementos from his time serving in the Army.
"All my military records, my medals, my citations, my awards. They're all gone," he said. "It's 12 years I'll never get back."
A new owner took over Liberty Storage last Friday. She didn't want to go on camera, but said they had new cameras and lighting installed Monday, and will have the keypads fixed soon.
Cloud said he doesn't fault the new owner, but he does have a message for the thief.
"If I personally see them, I feel sorry for them," Cloud said. "That's not a threat, it's a promise."
The new Liberty Storage owner said they're offering a reward of $5000 to anyone who provides information that helps catch the thief.