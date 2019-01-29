News
Body Cam Video Shows Man Assaulting Tulsa Police Officer
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released body cam video from the moment TPD arrested a man charged with assaulting an officer.
Police say earlier this month Kaden Cole kicked in the door of an apartment near 61st and Peoria
When an officer arrived, police say Cole ran to the patrol car and punched him. That officer took him to the ground and backup arrived just moments later.
Shortly after that, the bodycam shows Cole then headbutted one of the officers and they took him to the ground again. He faces several charges for assault on an officer.