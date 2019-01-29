Tulsa's Crime Gun Unit Seizes 7 Guns During Gang Related Arrest
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police's Crime Gun Unit took seven guns off the street including rifles and pistols.
They also arrested a 19 year old man who police said is affiliated with a gang who Police believe was selling guns. Police recovered four different pistols and then three rifles. A big get for a relatively new unit that started last August.
Tulsa Police's Crime Gun Unit served a search warrant at an apartment Tuesday.
"We recovered a total of four different semi-automatic pistols and then three rifles SKS type rifles," said Sgt. Sean Larkin with the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit.
Sgt. Sean Larkin said 19-year-old Antonio Marquez was arrested. Police believe he was selling guns.
"He's only 19 but he's had felony convictions as a juvenile which prevents him from owning guns even as an adult," said Sgt. Sean Larkin with the Tulsa Police Department's Crime Gun Unit.
Larkin said what was most concerning was where the guns were when the officer arrived.
"A pistol laying right by him over in the couch inside of a compartment inside the couch was one of those semi-automatic rifles as well then we found the others throughout the house," said Sgt. Sean Larkin with the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit.
Sgt. Larkin said there were kids inside.
The Crime Gun Unit is unique. It's about 5 months old and focuses on gun-related crimes, and Larkin says since last August the unit has taken more than 100 guns off the streets.
"Let's face it, these guys don't have typical 9 to 5 jobs this is there means of employment, they sell narcotics and they sell guns," said Sgt. Sean Larkin with the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit.
Sgt. Larkin said the whole goal of this unit is to stop the shooting cycle of violence.
"If we can stop domestic related shootings gang-related shootings these guys are out here doing robberies we are trying to go after them," said Sgt. Larkin.