Nowata County Deputy Arrested On Complaints Of Embezzlement
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Nowata County Sheriff Terry Barnett says a deputy has been arrested on complaints of embezzlement.
Deputy Robert Popp is the second Nowata law enforcement officer to be arrested in the last week. Police have not released any details in Popp's case at this time.
Jail detention officer Colin Geeding was just booked into jail for a number of complaints including drugs, stolen property and an illegal weapon.