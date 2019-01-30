Witnesses Help Tulsa Police Stop Suspected Hit-And-Run Driver
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say the victim and a witness stopped a hit-and-run driver in Tulsa early Wednesday morning.
Police identify the suspect as Sacha Nix, 38.
Officers say Nix was driving an SUV that hit a Chevy TrailBlazer on Riverside near the Creek Turnpike entrance at about 1 a.m. Witnesses told police she didn't stop.
Police say the driver of the TrailBlazer and a man in a pickup who witnessed the crash followed Nix and used their vehicles to block her in until police could get there.
Police say Nix was wrapped up in a blanket when she got out of the vehicle.
According to the arrest report, Nix told officers she'd "only had a couple of beers, and three jack and cokes at the casino." Police said they didn't do a sobriety check because of the weather. They say she refused to take a breath test, saying, "We all know I've been drinking."
Police booked her on one count of DUI.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.