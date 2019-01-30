TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say the victim and a witness stopped a hit-and-run driver in Tulsa early Wednesday morning.

Police identify the suspect as Sacha Nix, 38.

Image of the booking photo of Sacha Nix.
Image of the booking photo of Sacha Nix. Tulsa County Jail.

 

Officers say Nix was driving an SUV that hit a Chevy TrailBlazer on Riverside near the Creek Turnpike entrance at about 1 a.m. Witnesses told police she didn't stop.

Police say the driver of the TrailBlazer and a man in a pickup who witnessed the crash followed Nix and used their vehicles to block her in until police could get there.

Police say Nix was wrapped up in a blanket when she got out of the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Nix told officers she'd "only had a couple of beers, and three jack and cokes at the casino." Police said they didn't do a sobriety check because of the weather. They say she refused to take a breath test, saying, "We all know I've been drinking."

Police booked her on one count of DUI.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.