News
2 Adults, 3 Children Escape Tulsa Apartment Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire near 15th and Garnett that displaced a family early Wednesday morning.
The victim says she and her boyfriend smelled smoke around 4:30 a.m., so she went upstairs to check on her children.
She says her daughter saw flames in the reflection of a neighbor's window. The flames, the victim says, were coming from her roof.
The woman got her children out of the house and called 911 and Tulsa firefighters quickly got the flames under control.
No one was hurt, but firefighters say there's damage to all four units.
The Red Cross arrived to get the woman and her children a warm place to go.