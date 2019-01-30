News
Giant Ukrainian Cargo Jet Visits Tulsa
Wednesday, January 30th 2019, 8:01 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A giant Ukrainian cargo jet is visiting Tulsa.
The plane is an Antonov An-124. Flight records indicate it arrived at Tulsa International Airport at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, on a flight from Mexico City.
Companies around the world lease the huge Antonov jets when they need to move very large or very heavy cargo great distances.
The four-engined aircraft are capable of lifting up to 330,000 pounds of cargo. They're 226 feet long with a wing span of 240 feet.
The planes come to Tulsa periodically, usually to pick up large oilfield equipment.
