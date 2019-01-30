TULSA, Oklahoma - A giant Ukrainian cargo jet is visiting Tulsa. 

The plane is an Antonov An-124. Flight records indicate it arrived at Tulsa International Airport at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, on a flight from Mexico City.

Companies around the world lease the huge Antonov jets when they need to move very large or very heavy cargo great distances. 

The four-engined aircraft are capable of lifting up to 330,000 pounds of cargo. They're 226 feet long with a wing span of 240 feet. 

The planes come to Tulsa periodically, usually to pick up large oilfield equipment. 